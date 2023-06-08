WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name and image of a person who has died.
Police were zeroing in on Craig Rumsby when they announced a million dollar reward in 2020 for information about the murder of a Gulgong teenager.
Rumsby, 56, is on trial for the alleged murder of Michelle Bright in 1999 as well as an alleged sexual attack on another Gulgong teenager in 1998. Rumsby pleaded not guilty to both charges in the NSW Supreme Court at Dubbo.
Ms Bright has been identified with the permission of her family.
On August 10, 2020, NSW Police made a public appeal regarding Ms Bright's cold case to find her killer. They asked for information about a red XF Falcon wagon seen in Gulgong around the time Ms Bright went missing on February 27, 1999.
The police officer who arrested Rumsby for Ms Bright's murder took the stand on Thursday, June 8. Defence barrister Nicholas Broadbent SC asked him why the wagon was mentioned in the appeal.
"Part of [the appeal] was to create pressure around Mr Rumsby at the time and to be able to send a message, if you like, that police are looking at him," detective inspector Ian Wright said.
The court previously heard Rumsby had access to a red XF Falcon at the time.
Mr Broadbent asked if the accused was the "prime person of interest" in the murder investigation.
"Yes," Mr Wright said.
Mr Wright said another reason for mentioning the wagon was to appeal to people's memory if they had seen such a vehicle.
Mr Broadbent then said there was no information to suggest a red Falcon had been sighted the night of February 26 and 27. Mr Wright said that was right.
A clip of Rumsby's interview with police after he was arrested in Mudgee on August 11, 2020, was also played in court. In the video, Rumsby is heard denying knowing the second alleged victim or their name.
The evidence phase of the trial concluded on Thursday. The prosecution and defence will give their closing addresses starting June 13 after which a 12-person jury will retire to decide a verdict.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
