Updated
The man who was charged with murdering a baby girl in central west NSW has been identified as Mitchell David Callaway.
The 37-year-old was arrested at a home in Bowraville, on the mid north coast hinterland, on Thursday and charged with murder.
He appeared at Macksville Local Court, where he did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.
The investigation into the baby's death has lasted five years.
A nine-month-old girl was found unresponsive in a home at Binnaway, south of Coonabarabran, on July 23, 2018.
Paramedics took the baby to Coonabarabran Hospital where she died a short time later.
A warrant was executed at a Binnaway home last month.
The former country singer competed in series three of The X-Factor Australia in 2011, placing seventh.
He will next appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday.
With Australian Associated Press
Earlier
