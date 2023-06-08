He may not be one of the most vocal players in the side but Campbell Watts is embracing his new leadership role with the Central West Rowlands Cup side.
Watts was officially named captain of the side on Thursday night and was one of 13 Dubbo players selected in the Central West Colts squad.
While he wasn't aware of his appointment at the time, Watts spoke a little to the Daily Liberal about what he is like as a leader.
"It's a shame what happened to Nate (Ambler) on the weekend but it's another reason for me to step up a bit more on the weekend," he said.
"I want to lead by example. I want to try to put my best foot forward for the team and everyone involved."
Watts, Nate Ambler and Tim Harrison have all experienced minutes in the Roos' Blowes Cup side this season and won the Central West colts competition in 2022.
The trio have wasted no time getting acquainted with the senior set-up, pushing for minutes in the top grade.
Ambler will likely miss the weekend due to a hand injury, meaning Watts will be one of the more experienced outside backs.
READ ALSO:
Now playing rugby against men each week, the Dubbo Roos centre feels his game is in a good place as he prepares to face players roughly his own age.
"I think I'll definitely be more ready for the physical battle," he said.
"I'm coming into a bit more confident after playing against men every week and it will be good to see what the competition is like from those other areas."
Like Watts, Billy Whillock has experienced Blowes Cup action this season, scoring a try on debut against Orange City.
A testament to how strong their junior pathways are, Watts is confident Dubbo will be well represented.
"It's a good opportunity," he said.
"It's good to see a few of the Dubbo boys in the side, I feel like a lot of them stepped up last year and have been good enough to get selected this year."
Central West will open their Rowlands Cup campaign on Saturday morning with a match against Hunter to begin at 9:40am before taking on Central Coast later in the day.
Only three teams make up this year's competition and Central West are currently the reigning premiers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.