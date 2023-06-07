Daily Liberal
A teen was refused bail after allegedly assaulting police

By Newsroom
Updated June 7 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 3:34pm
The teen appeared in children's court on Wednesday.
A teen will face court after allegedly assaulting police in the state's central west yesterday.

