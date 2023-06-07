A teen will face court after allegedly assaulting police in the state's central west yesterday.
About 4pm yesterday (Tuesday 6 June 2023), officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District were patrolling Whylandra Street, Dubbo, when they sighted a teen wanted for breach of bail.
The teen fled into a nearby business where officers followed, and during an attempt to arrest the teen he allegedly punched the officers several times.
The teen escaped and fled on foot towards to Macquarie River into bushland.
READ ALSO:
A senior constable and constable were taken to Dubbo Base Hospital for treatment of injuries and have since been released.
Following inquiries, about 10.30am today (Wednesday 7 June 2023), a 14-year-old boy was arrested at a home on Lunar Avenue, Dubbo, and was taken to Dubbo Police Station.
He was charged with two counts of assault police officer in execution of duty cause actual bodily harm and hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty.
The teen was refused bail to appear at a children's court today (Wednesday 7 June 2023).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.