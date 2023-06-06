The Blue Bulls squad is predominantly made-up of players from the premier Blowes Cup, but Parkes' representative stalwart Mahe Fangupo earned selection, as did Johnny Mafiti from the Geurie Goats, Charlie Brown from the Harden Red Devils, Cam Stanley from the Cootamundra TriColours and the Young Yabbies pair of Will Wennerbom and Will Munday.

