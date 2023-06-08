Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Dubbo performers descend on Orange for Winter Jazz Festival

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated June 8 2023 - 11:02am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Jazz Band The Chalkies gear up to perform at Orange's Winter Jazz Festival. Picture supplied.
Dubbo Jazz Band The Chalkies gear up to perform at Orange's Winter Jazz Festival. Picture supplied.

Dubbo musicians will be making their way to Orange to perform in some of the region's top venues for the Winter Jazz Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.