Dubbo musicians will be making their way to Orange to perform in some of the region's top venues for the Winter Jazz Festival.
Dubbo acts such as First Nations hip hop group Riley and Ah-See, Michelle O'Callaghan, The Chalkies, Tin Roof Big Band and more will be performing at some of Orange's finest venues.
The Chalkies will be performing on Sunday, June 11 at The Royal Hotel from 4.30pm and performer Tim Billiards said he would love to see people support the local groups attending.
The festival, which will take place across the long weekend from Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11, will have more than 40 different acts and individual artists performing a wide variety of genres.
With each venue within walking distance of one another, Festival director Amy Curl said visitors to the festival will be spoilt for choice.
"Stunning bespoke venues within easy walking distance of each other and a jammed-packed program, audiences will hear anything from prohibition blues to roots, neo-soul and Afro-beat," she said.
"Pair exceptional music offerings with Orange's bustling food and wine scene, boutique accommodation and shopping, visitors to the festival will be spoilt for choice."
Ms Curl said last year's inaugural festival was a huge success and they were expecting another big year.
On Friday, June 9 the rustic Canobolas Dance Hall will host an opening night party featuring West African musician Moussa Diakite and his band Wassado. The acclaimed guitarist and singer from Mali will open the festival alongside DJ Ken Dachi who will entertain guests with his global rhythms long into the night.
The Agrestic Grocer, who regularly hosts popular music night Ruby Tuesday's, and Orange's emerging music venue Birdie Noshery & Drinking Est. will host special dining events to feature two exceptional vocalists in Kenya's Lisa Odour-Noah and Australia's First Lady of jazz, Michelle Nicolle.
With some unique festival venues, music will be staged in two of the city's historic and atmospheric churches - Trinity Anglican and The Uniting as well as the Orange Regional Conservatorium and the Lord Anson Public House.
For the second year running, The Royal will host a free community stage from Friday through to Sunday.
To end the festival, there will be a closing party from 8pm on Sunday at The Blind Pig. Orange band The High Tone Pants will take to the stage performing jazz and blues hits before opening the stage up to visiting performers and local musicians from 9pm for an end of festival jam session.
Ticket prices start at $35 and you can purchase them here.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
