With winter settling upon us and the school holidays just around the corner, figuring out what to do to keep the kids busy may be on your mind.
Worry no more as Taronga Western Plains Zoo has the perfect Zoo Adventure to keep your mini zoo keepers enthralled all holidays long.
Zoo Adventures is a unique school holiday program that provides kids with engaging experiences, surrounded by the sights, smells and sounds of the zoo and the animals that live there. Each session features a range of activities based around a daily theme. Activities include arts and craft, games and going behind-the-scenes to meet some of the zoo's animals and keepers.
Themes for the upcoming school holidays include:
The Zoo Adventures school holiday program is for primary children aged 5-12 years and is run by zoo staff - sorry adults, kids only on this Zoo Adventure. The program runs from 8:30am-3:30pm on weekdays from Monday 3 July-Friday 14 July 2023.
The Zoo Adventures program is $45 per child per day and includes entry to the zoo, morning tea and all activities throughout the day. Bookings are essential, either online at https://taronga.org.au/dubbo-zoo/special-experiences/zoo-adventures or feel free to contact the friendly zoo staff on 6881 1433 or email twpzeducation@zoo.nsw.gov.au
What about entertaining the older kids that want an adventure too? Bring the family out to bike the 5km circuit and see the newest additions to the zoo. A range of free keeper talks and feeds are scheduled daily, including the Tasmanian Devil keeper talk and feed at 2:45pm - come and see this iconic Australian carnivore and find out how they got their devilish name. Don't forget, local Dubbo, Narromine, Wellington and Gilgandra residents can access discounted local annual passes.
So, who wants a Zoo Adventure you won't forget?
