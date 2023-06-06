What about entertaining the older kids that want an adventure too? Bring the family out to bike the 5km circuit and see the newest additions to the zoo. A range of free keeper talks and feeds are scheduled daily, including the Tasmanian Devil keeper talk and feed at 2:45pm - come and see this iconic Australian carnivore and find out how they got their devilish name. Don't forget, local Dubbo, Narromine, Wellington and Gilgandra residents can access discounted local annual passes.