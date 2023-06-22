A local collective of artists is hosting a special nature-themed exhibition at Dubbo's Mitre 10 store.
Fresh Arts will host the event on July 22 and 23. The group is made up of 30 artists from Dubbo, Wellington, Narromine, Gilgandra, and rural areas in between.
Fresh Arts had been looking for a new venue to exhibit and sell their works.
One of the artists, Jackie Riley, worked at Petrie's Mitre 10 and thought displaying art in the garden centre would be a nice idea. The manager of the hardware store happily obliged.
"We're going to place all the artwork around the nursery," Ms Riley said.
"Everyone in the group likes to exhibit their work so we're always looking for somewhere different and in some ways special," co-organiser Pauline Griffiths said.
"It's something to support a local business and plus it's a great place to exhibit artwork."
Artists will depict nature in their creations whether in the form of plants, animals, or birds. A range of works including photos, prints, mixed media, drawings, oil and watercolour paintings will be on display.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
