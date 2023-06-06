Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

'Bitumen bandits' hitting regional Australia with scam

Millie Costigan
By Millie Costigan
Updated June 6 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cobar business owner Alan Germon is already planning on ripping up the bitumen around his property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Millie Costigan

Millie Costigan

Cadet journalist

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.