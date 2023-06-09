Being the only HSC student at a tiny rural school didn't stop Joey Gordon chasing his dreams.
The 23-year-old Brewarrina local was the first of eight siblings to complete his HSC and the only HSC student at Brewarrina Central School.
Now, he's been recognised with two honours at the TAFE NSW Excellence Awards - an experience he said was "life-changing".
"I really can't describe how it felt when they read my name out," he said.
Up against students from all across NSW, Mr Gordon - a proud Kamilaroi and Ngemba man - was named as the winner of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year and Health, Wellbeing and Community Services Student of the Year.
After finishing his HSC Mr Gordon went on to study a Diploma of Audiometry through TAFE Digital in 2022 as part of an innovative partnership between TAFE NSW and Macquarie University.
Mr Gordon is now a health worker at the Brewarrina Aboriginal Medical Service where he aims to improve ear health for Aboriginal children.
He plans to lead a project screening local Aboriginal children and educating their families about treating middle-ear infections.
"As someone who grew up with hearing issues, it's incredible to be able to go back into local schools and give them information that I would have benefited from at that age," Mr Gordon said.
An estimated 43 per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people experience some level of hearing loss, a statistic Mr Gordon would like to see change.
"I don't want Aboriginal people to be the face of sickness, I'd rather we be the face of education," he said.
"We are so much more than just our chronic diseases."
Research shows Aboriginal children suffer from ear infections at nearly 10 times the rate of non-Indigenous children.
If left untreated, middle-ear infections can spread to other tissue in and around the ear leading to hearing loss and, in rare cases, even into the skull, resulting in meningitis.
Signs to look out for include children experiencing ear pain when laying down, tugging at their ears, having trouble sleeping or crying more than usual and fluid draining from the ear.
TAFE NSW Executive Director Education and Skills for South, Kerryn Meredith-Sotiris, commended Mr Gordon and the other award winners for the commitment and dedication they have shown to their studies.
"These awards recognise our most passionate, industrious and skillful students, and the fact teachers are the ones who nominate the students' makes it even more special," Ms Meredith-Sotiris said.
"I have no doubt these students will go on to forge highly successful careers and will be wonderful ambassadors for TAFE NSW."
Mr Gordon said he eventually plans to go back to TAFE and work towards a career in nursing.
"I wouldn't have completed [my first] course if not for my TAFE Digital teacher and the Aboriginal support team," he said.
"TAFE Digital is amazing; they understand how Aboriginal people learn best and do everything they can to help us succeed."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.