Joey Gordon of Brewarrina wins two TAFE NSW Excellence Awards

By Allison Hore
June 9 2023 - 3:00pm
Brewarrina health worker Joey Gordon won two honours at the at the TAFE NSW Excellence Awards. Picture supplied
Being the only HSC student at a tiny rural school didn't stop Joey Gordon chasing his dreams.

