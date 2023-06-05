Dubbo Skillset Senior College Year 11 students cooked up a storm at Family Lunch, a weekly well-being program connecting the dots between paddock and plate.
Family Lunch is an initiative embedded into the agricultural program where Year 11 and 12 students rotate cooking for the school each week.
From parmi and cob loaf, spicy nachos and damper, the students prepare a variety of meals to expand their taste palate.
READ ALSO:
Head teacher of agriculture, Rachel Croft, said family lunch encourages senior students to think about where their food comes from.
"It is important for the kids to understand that their food came from somewhere and that someone put effort into producing it," she said.
"A lot of our students come from a low socioeconomic background and have never cooked or have a home made meal very often."
"Family Lunch is an engaging approach to agriculture that allows students to feel a sense of enjoyment and pride towards their cooking.
As a special assistance school, Skillset Senior College provides an inclusive learning environment to students in Years 10, 11 and 12 who experience barriers to their education.
Head of College, Abby Barrett, said the school offers strength-based, solution-focused and student-centred learning.
"We look at education through a different lens and well-being is at the heart of what we do," she said.
"It is fantastic to see students shine and thrive through Family Lunch.
"The program provides them with confidence in the kitchen, a feeling of belonging as well as a nutritional meal."
Family Lunch has taught students an array of life skills such as teamwork, organisation and communication.
Year 11 student Shae Webber has participated in Family Lunch since she started at the school last year.
"I enjoy cooking every fortnight...I've learnt how to make heaps of things," she said.
"This week I made damper..I didn't know how to make it before and it actually tasted really good.
"When I finish school next year I want to do youth work as I see lots of younger kids struggle and I'd like to help them."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.