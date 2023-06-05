Daily Liberal
Home/News/Education

Dubbo Skillset Senior College running Family Lunch program

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated June 5 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Year 11 students Kaley Davies-Bligh, Shae Webber, Annie Butcher, Dakota Fuller and Shakira Toomey were on damper duty. Picture by Elka Devney
Year 11 students Kaley Davies-Bligh, Shae Webber, Annie Butcher, Dakota Fuller and Shakira Toomey were on damper duty. Picture by Elka Devney

Dubbo Skillset Senior College Year 11 students cooked up a storm at Family Lunch, a weekly well-being program connecting the dots between paddock and plate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.