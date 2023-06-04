Sideline eye: All the photos from the weekend's sport action

Winter may have arrived but Saturday's warm weather brought crowds out to several sporting events around Dubbo.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre made her way around the grounds, first stopping at junior rugby before taking snaps of the Ferguson and Blowes Cup matches at No.1 Oval and then heading to Hans Claven Oval for the Western Premier League fixture between Orana Spurs and Parkes Cobras.
READ ALSO:
On Sunday, it was all about the Peter McDonald Premiership with Macquarie doing battle with Parkes.
If you would like to purchase any of these photos, visit the Daily Liberal office at 104 Talbragar Street, or call on 6883 2900 and press (1) for reception, or email classifieds.western@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.