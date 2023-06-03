Daily Liberal
Dubbo Rhinos were defeated 28-24 by Parkes in the New Holland Cup

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 4 2023 - 9:48am, first published 9:30am
Todd Gauci and the Dubbo Rhinos forwards matched it with Parkes on Saturday. Picture by Amy McIntyre
A heroic push inside the final 10 minutes wasn't enough to get the Dubbo Rhinos victory against Parkes at Pioneer Oval.

