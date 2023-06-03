A heroic push inside the final 10 minutes wasn't enough to get the Dubbo Rhinos victory against Parkes at Pioneer Oval.
Parkes continued their impressive New Holland Cup campaign with a 28-24 win over the Rhinos but for the Dubbo-based side, there were some positive signs.
Trailing 28-10 at one point, the Rhinos scored a pair of late tries to cause some concern in the Parkes camp.
In a game in which the Rhinos were reduced to 13 men at one point, coach Doug Sandry believes there was a lot to like about Dubbo's performance.
"That 28-10 doesn't actually reflect how close the game was, right on half time we lost a player for a yellow card and then just after half time we lost another one when it was 3-all," he said.
"In that period they scored three tries, and in that period it went from 3-all to 20-3, we fought back and never gave up.
"We scored the next try and things didn't go our way, they had a heap of possession before getting another try and penalty goal.
"We came again late but it was just a little too late. I'm really happy with the effort, especially of a lot of young guys.
"That's the first time we've had that team together since we played Narromine in round one and we've still got two players to come back."
Parkes flyhalf Luke scored 18 points for the Boars on his own and Sandry conceded when you give good players extra room to move, bad things are going to happen.
"When you have two players off the field and Luke Bevan has the ball in his hand, you are in trouble," he said.
"He scored the first two tries for them and set up the third, when you give him space he is going to do that to you.
"Our effort was outstanding but things just didn't roll our way. They had most of the possession and we tried hard, that's all we can do."
Sandry has debuted several young players this season, particularly in the forward pack.
In a competition where the majority of packs are vastly experienced, Sandry felt his group held their own against Parkes.
"I'm really happy with how our young blokes are going, they are getting better every week," he said.
"Lachie Toomey finally made his debut and he did a great job against the experienced Parkes front row, our scrummage was really strong.
"Our front row was tremendous and they held the scrum together."
A side who has had players come in and out of the starting 15, the Rhinos were almost back to full strength on the weekend but are now hoping the bye will give players time to get over any niggling injuries.
The Rhinos' next game will be against Mudgee at Apex Oval on June 17.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
