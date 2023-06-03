Key members of the Central West Thomson Cup side went to war on Saturday at No.1 Oval as the Dubbo Roolettes hosted Bathurst.
The top two Ferguson Cup sides played out yet another physical encounter, with the hosts coming away with a 17-0 victory.
Roos flanker Jean Littlewood and a host of her Dubbo teammates won't get to enjoy next weekend's bye, instead, they'll be off to Tamworth to attempt to win another Thomson Cup for the Central West.
"We've got quite a lot of girls going next weekend which is really exciting," she said.
"It's the first time for quite a lot of them so this was a really good warm-up especially come against a few of the girls who will be playing with next weekend."
As has been the case in previous seasons, the Roolettes and Bulldogs will make up the majority of the Central West women's side, with the full team to be announced early in the week.
Littlewood was one of the Dubbo players who represented the zone last year at the Thomson Cup and she is hoping for more success this time around as well.
"I think last year was actually a three-peat so hopefully we can win again," she said.
"We've got a pretty good draw and we've got a few new players from the Roos in the side so I think we will be pretty competitive."
In Saturday's match, the Roos opened the scoring through Alahna Ryan with Dubbo's outside backs carving up.
Lala Lautami was tough to bring down every time she took a carry but to the Bulldogs' credit, their defence in the middle of the park was strong.
Dubbo scrumhalf Janalee Conroy darted over to score just minutes before half-time with Bec Dunn's successful conversion moving the score to 12-0 at the break.
Coming out of the break, both sides remained in the arm wrestle before Danielle Plummer crossed for the hosts to extend their lead to 17-0.
With their outside backs impressing, Littlewood believes they have a lot of strike power out wide across a range of positions.
"It was a good win, we thought it was going to be a big battle but the girls really turned it on," she said.
"We've been training hard for this and we managed to get over the line.
"We've got a lot of fast girls and we do a lot of work through the middle to give them space which worked well."
On the other hand, Bulldogs coach Matt Waterford watched on as his fellow Central West coaches enjoyed the victory, with the Bathurst mentor to assist the Thomson Cup side next week.
But still in his Bulldogs role for now, Waterford felt his side was just outplayed by a quality side.
"Dubbo were too good, we will cop our punishment on the chin," he said.
"They just didn't allow us to play footy, we came here with a plan but the reason why we didn't execute it is because Dubbo just strangled it out of us."
Several of the Bulldogs players are in their first season of rugby and Waterford admitted the side isn't focused on the scoreboard during their matches at the moment.
"We've got some girls who are in their first year while some have never even played a sport before," he said.
"We always look to the future so we've got to keep bringing through our younger girls and the older ones are doing a fantastic job.
"We don't ever talk about winning or losing, we speak about playing to our standard and we dropped that a bit today.
"But that's life, we can't wait to welcome them back to Bathurst."
