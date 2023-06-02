Three men have been charged with traffic, aircraft and trespass-related offences in the state's central west overnight.
In April 2023, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District established Operation Rhino, targeting property-related crime in the Dubbo area.
During high-visibility patrols of Dubbo, officers arrested and charged three men in separate incidents. Of note:
About 6.30pm yesterday (Thursday 1 June 2023), officers attached to Operation Rhino received reports a motorcyclist was riding dangerously in Baird Drive, Dubbo.
Following inquiries, officers arrested a 19-year-old man at a home on Alcheringa Street.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with use unregistered registrable class A motor vehicle on road, never licensed person drive vehicle on road, motor bike rider (alone) not wear/secure fit approved helmet, police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly and drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous.
He was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court today (Friday 2 June 2023).
About 10pm yesterday (Thursday 1 June 2023), police received reports a person directed a laser beam at an aircraft a number of times.
Following inquiries, officers arrested a 31-year-old man at a home on Arbory Close, Dubbo.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit and Interfere with a crew member while in an aircraft.
He appeared at Dubbo Local Court today (Friday 2 June 2023), where he was formerly refused bail to appear at the same court on Wednesday 14 June 2023.
Officers were patrolling Dubbo about 11.30pm yesterday (Friday 1 June 2023), when they received reports of a man jumping fences in Elizabeth Street area.
A short time later, officers arrested a 20-year-old man hiding between two cars.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with enter enclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse and breach of bail.
He was given conditional bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court today (Friday 2 June 2023).
Inquiries under Operation Rhino continue.
