Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Three men were charged with a string of offences in Dubbo

By Newsroom
Updated June 2 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The men appeared at Dubbo Local Court.
The men appeared at Dubbo Local Court.

Three men have been charged with traffic, aircraft and trespass-related offences in the state's central west overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.