They've lost several games by just a handful of points this season but Macquarie's Jordan Reynolds is confident the Raiders' luck can change.
Macquarie's rollercoaster Peter McDonald Premiership campaign will continue on Sunday, with the Raiders to host Parkes at Apex Oval, in a clash between two of the best forward packs in the competition.
With just one win to their name from six matches this season, Reynolds knows it won't be an easy feat against a Parkes side who is coming off a bye last weekend.
"It's a massive game for us, we are in desperate need of a win at the moment," he said.
"Especially against Parkes, they are a top side but the boys are up to the task.
"We are still missing a few boys through suspension and injury but coming off last week's game we were thereabouts so we aren't far off a win."
Macquarie narrowly went down last weekend to Wellington, courtesy of a try in the dying minutes, their fourth loss of the season.
But isn't all doom and gloom for the Raiders, all of their losses have been eight points or less apart from their derby against Dubbo CYMS.
Sometimes a bit of luck can change not only the course of a match but a season as well and Reynolds knows they haven't had things go their way at times.
"We just haven't gotten the right end of the stick," he said.
"Some calls just haven't gone our way and we've only been beaten by four to six points in every game except for Dubbo CYMS.
"They kind of blew it out late but the scoreline didn't really reflect the game I think.
"The other games we haven't gone down by many, this week won't be any easier either."
A lot had been said prior to the season and in the opening weeks about the strength of Parkes' forward pack, with Jake Dooley and Jack Buchanan just two of the new faces.
READ ALSO:
But Macquarie has dominant big men of their own.
The Raiders will still be without Jack Kavanagh (suspension) for the fixture but the likes of Reynolds, Alex Ronayne and Colt Ure are all still on deck.
Earlier in the season, Kavanagh labelled the Raiders' forward pack as the best in the competition, a statement Reynolds still thinks carries weight.
"When we have everyone there we arguably still have one of the better forward packs in the comp," he said.
"We still have big Kav out, we miss him desperately in the middle.
"Like last week, the forwards will still have more than enough to compete.
"Our pack can play and compete for the full 80 minutes, if we can do that against Parkes who have a big pack then hopefully we can wear them down."
Kick off for the match is at 2:30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.