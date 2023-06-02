With high input costs cutting into farm profits and burgeoning climate extremes creating uncertainty around weather, savvy producers are beginning to look at better and wider use of renewable energy as part of their enterprise.
To help provide credible, independent advice to farmers about how to replace diesel and electricity on farm with renewables, the National Renewables in Agriculture Conference 2023 is to be held on Wednesday, June 21, at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre.
Director of Farm Renewables Consulting and conference founder, Karin Stark, said that cutting emissions and costs are important steps in building a resilient and sustainable agricultural sector with on-farm renewables providing a valuable opportunity for farmers.
As more and more consumers are increasingly seeking low-carbon products, Ms Stark said that renewables also pave the way for many farmers to improve their environmental footprint.
"Farmers are increasingly looking to renewable energy to cut rising diesel and electricity costs, but there's still a way to go regarding the right technology to suit agriculture and having regional skilled businesses ready to help," she said.
"Another important conversation we will be having is whether farmers can play a greater role in decarbonising the grid.
"This could mean more dispersed, smaller 5MW solar developments on hundreds of farms connecting to the distribution network, or it could mean farmers being paid for providing services to the grid as those markets slowly establish themselves.
"We are excited to welcome several farmers who will be sharing their knowledge of on-farm renewables at the conference, as well as offer a tour to a solar grazing operation the following day to understand more about how Merino sheep are benefiting from shade and protection from solar panels."
Keynote speaker at this year's National Renewables in Agriculture Conference, which began in 2019, is economist and author Ross Garnaut, one of the country's most well-known and influential thinkers in renewables and climate change policy.
Michael Unwin, of Michael Unwin Wines, is a passionate advocate for sustainability in farming, making the most of renewable energy sources at his winery in Windermere, Victoria.
With everything from grape-growing through to packaging and distribution done on location, the winery runs on solar power, enabling operations to be off-grid.
"We are trying to run a sustainable business, so as well as solar and batteries to power our operations, we also have earth floors in the cellar which is a substantial contribution plus smaller initiatives such as 'ice banking' and in situ growing of blackwoods in the vineyards to be posts," he said.
"We found it easy to access finance early on for use of renewables at our winery, as financiers are looking for businesses that are cutting carbon."
Mr Unwin is one of a number of guest speakers at the conference which will bring together farmers, agriculture and energy consultants, peak bodies and Government representatives to share stories of on-farm renewables and discuss what's driving the transformation of energy use in agriculture.
More information can be found at www.renewablesinagconference.com.au
