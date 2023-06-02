Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Peter McDonald Premiership 2023: Forbes Magpies will host Dubbo CYMS in a grand final rematch

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 2 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Forbes Magpies co-captain/coach Nick Greenhalgh believes he will learn a lot about his side over their next two gruelling matches, beginning this weekend with a Peter McDonald Premiership grand final rematch against Dubbo CYMS.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.