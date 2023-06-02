Forbes Magpies co-captain/coach Nick Greenhalgh believes he will learn a lot about his side over their next two gruelling matches, beginning this weekend with a Peter McDonald Premiership grand final rematch against Dubbo CYMS.
Coming off the bye, the Magpies were given a short break ahead of Sunday's match at Spooner Oval and have started to find some form, winning in a tough clash against Nyngan two weeks ago.
The defending PMP premiers have flown under the radar this year at times, largely due to the form of sides like Parkes, Wellington and Nyngan.
But Sunday looks to be their biggest test so far this season, a grand final rematch against a side they defeated in September last year.
However, with a lot of the title-winning members still in the starting 17, Greenhalgh believes there is a new feel around the Magpies in 2023.
"Last year what we did against them was pretty special in the big dance but that's all done and forgotten now," he said.
"This is a brand-new team but the goal stays the same, we spoke about it last night (Thursday).
"We always turn up on the big day against CYMS but we haven't beaten them in a round game for a very long time, so that is our main focus.
"They are coming to Spooner Oval to play us, we are going to be up for the challenge and hopefully we come away with the two points."
Forbes has been boosted by the arrivals of Richard Fui and Pio Seci, both of whom arrived in the Central West just under a week ago and will make their season debuts on Sunday.
A former Fijian international and one-time NRL player, Seci will start in the front row for the Magpies while Fui has been named to come off the bench.
The addition of the two powerful Fijians has arrived at just the right time for Forbes and Greenhalgh admitted the pair have wasted any time.
"Richie and Pio arrived on Sunday so they've had a full week of training," he said.
"They both fitted in really well, Richie has obviously been with us for a few years now and Pio has settled in well.
"The vibe they have brought to training and the energy they bring has lifted everyone around them, they are fitting in really well.
"Epoli (Uluinavacu) and Nikola (Sovatabua) our front rowers are in their third week now and they are settling into our structures and how we play the game.
"They look up to Richie and Pio so they have gone to another level this week at training, it's going to be good to see what they can do and what they add to the players around them."
Missing key players at Nyngan, talented back rower Charlie Lennon started in the front row but will return to an edge this weekend to re-form the strong partnership he has with Greenhalgh.
"When we went to Nyngan we were down on a few troops through injury and suspension so big Charlie had to play up front for us," Greenhalgh said.
"It's always a pleasure to bring him back onto my edge as my back-rower, he is a big body and the back row is his spot.
"I'll be looking for him to cause some damage on that left edge, that's for sure."
Currently sitting fifth on the Group 11 ladder, Forbes has played one less game than the rest of the sides in the competition and has two massive matches ahead against Dubbo CYMS and Parkes respectively.
It's their two upcoming games which Greenhalgh feels can set up their season.
"We sort of didn't take the week off as a bye, we still trained really hard like we were going to play," he said.
"We've got two tough games in CYMS and Parkes back to back so hopefully we can get four points from those games heading into another bye.
"That should put us in good stead going into the second half of the season."
Kick off is at 2pm.
