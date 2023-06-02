Daily Liberal
Dubbo Regional Council approves fifth poultry farm for Wellington region

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated June 2 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 12:12pm
Aviagen will be setting up a 50,000 bird poultry farm in Wellington. Picture file.
Aviagen will be setting up a 50,000 bird poultry farm in Wellington. Picture file.

A $5 million, 50,000 bird poultry farm has been approved for Gladstone Road, Bodangora just 14 minutes from the Wellington CBD.

