Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

TEAM LISTS: All the lineups for round seven of the Peter McDonald Premiership

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 2 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Round 7

Saturday, June 3

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.