Saturday, June 3
Tony Luchetti Sportsground, Lithgow
Kick-off 3:30pm (league tag starts 1pm)
LITHGOW: 1 Nathan Redding, 2 Tallan Egan, 3 Elias Dukes, 4 TBC, 5 Riley Dukes, 6 Dylan Miles, 7 Cooper Egan, 8 Brad Osmotherly, 9 Tom Large, 10 Ryan Jervis, 11 Kevin Large, 12 Kye Cameron, 13 Travis Dukes; Bench: 14 Eli Morris, 15 TBC, 16 Bailey Brown, 17 Johnny Aiaga. Coaches: Jack Sullivan and Kyle Willmott
CYMS: 1 Oli Maunder, 2 Luke Trott, 3 Josh Hart, 4 Ed Morrish, 5 Isaac Cardwell, 6 Liam Wilson, 7 Mitchell Evers, 8 Marcel Ikinofo, 9 Pat Williams, 10 Ethan McKellar, 11 Ethan Kennedy, 12 Adam Stanford, 13 Flynn Packham; Bench: 14 Ryan Banks, 15 Jayden Lee, 16 Jake Amberge, 17 Michell Leonard. Captain-coach: Ethan McKellar.
Sunday, June 4
Apex Oval, Dubbo
Kick-off 2:30pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
MACQUARIE: 1 Josh Nixon, 2 CJ Ralph, 3 Tyson Fuller, 4 Charlie Kempston, 5 Clayton Daley, 6 Filisone Pauta, 7 Harry Kempston, 8 Colt Ure, 9 Richie Peckham, 10 Maclay Ryan, 11 Alex Ronayne, 12 Jordan Reynolds, 13 Billy Gilbert; Bench: 14 Dalin Smith, 15 TBC, 16 TBC, 17 Shaq Gordon. Captain-coaches: Jack Kavanagh and Alex Ronayne
PARKES: 1 Jake Dooley, 2 Malakai Folau, 3 Cody Crisp, 4 Timoci Dabea, 5 Jacob Smede, 6 Joe Dwyer, 7 Chad Porter, 8 Takitau Mapapalangi, 9 Jake Porter, 10 Jack Buchanan, 11 Rex Yallon, 12 Will Wardle, 13 Brandon Paige, 14 Riley Scott, 15 Brandon Tago, 16 Tikoko Rokodelana, 17 Jake Hutchings. Captain-coach: Chad Porter
Glen Willow Regional Sports Complex, Mudgee
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
MUDGEE: N/A
PANTHERS: 1 Josh Rivett, 2 Mick Latu, 3 Dillion Adrole, 4 Tieryn Toomey-White, 5 Jesse Limopn, 6 Joey Bugg, 7 Doug Hewitt, 8 Dave Sellers, 9 Hudson White, 10 Daniel Bain, 11 McCoy White, 12 Logan Dufty, 13 Jake Betts; Bench: 14 Jed Betts, 15 Tom Lemmich , 16 Talon Hodge. Captain-coach: Jake Betts
Jack Arrow Sporting Complex, Bathurst
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
ST PAT'S: 1 Ash Cosgrove, 2 Tekaokao Kairimu, 3 Lee McClintock, 4 Jackson Brien, 5 Call Naden, 6 Noah Griffiths, 7 Willie Wright, 8 Luke Single, 9 Hayden Bolam, 10 Zac Merritt, 11 Caleb Wardman, 12 Ryan Small, 13 Aaron Mawhinney; Bench: 15 Haze Reweti, 16 Josh Hanrahan, 17 Cooper Earsman, 18 Cooper Akroyd. Captain-coach: Zac Merritt
HAWKS: 1 Ryan Manning, 2 Ben French, 3 Lachie Lawson, 4 Mack Selwood, 5 Joe Coady, 6 Ben Blimka, 7 Scott Rosser 8 Harry Gersbach 9 Alex Prout 10 Nathan Potts 11 Connor Vardanega 12 Rakai Tuheke 13 Matt Boss: Bench: 15 Kade Barrow, 16 Mitch Gallagher 17 Jye Barrow, 18 Elijah Roberts-Smyth
Spooner Oval, Forbes
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
FORBES: 1 Mitch Andrews, 2 Coopa Martin, 3 Tom Toohey, 4 Ray Towney, 5 Dylan Gunn, 6 Jordan Hartwig, 7 Nick Greenhalgh, 8 Pio Seci, 9 Toby Hurford, 10 Tom Hopkins, 11 Charlie Lennon, 12 Traie Merritt, 13 Marty Herbert; Bench: 14 Aaron Wykamp, 15 Mick Coady, 16 Epeli Uluinavacu, 17 Nikola Sovatabua, 18 Dane Richards. Captain-coaches: Mitch Andrews and Nick Greenhalgh
CYMS: 1 Troyden Dixon, 2 Tom Hughes, 3 Jyie Chapman, 4 Jeremy Thurston, 5 Corey Drew, 6 Claude Gordon, 7 Jordi Madden, 8 Jarryn Powyer, 9 Alex Bonham, 10 Ben Marlin, 11 Jayden Merritt, 12 Billy Sing, 13 Chanse Burgess; Bench: 14 Mitch Cleary, 15 James Stanley, 16 Jaymn Cleary, 17 Tom Stimpson. Coach: Shawn Townsend
