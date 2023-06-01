As the frost deepens and the leaves blow away, so we come closer to the hearty food and vibrant entertainment of the Newbridge Winter Solstice festival. Join in the fun with bonfires, markets, Viking battles (12.30pm and 4.30pm on Gladstone Green), live music, dance performances, hearty winter food and much more. Kids can compete in their own supervised Viking battles at 2pm and 3.30pm. Saturday, June 24. Markets and medieval fun will begin at noon, with the bonfire and Wickerman lighting up about 5pm. The organisers are running a raffle in conjunction with this year's festival for a load of firewood, to be drawn immediately before the bonfire is lit at sunset. Tickets can be purchased on the day or prior from Gladstone Hotel, Stringybark Crafts & Collectibles and Bernardi's Marketplace in Blayney.