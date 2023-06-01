Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Things to Do

What's on and things to do around the Central West region and beyond

By Vickii Byram
June 1 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DUBBO

  • Please check with organisers and venues for updates.
Catch all the excitement of the region's young entertainers at the Dubbo Eisteddfod. File picture.
Catch all the excitement of the region's young entertainers at the Dubbo Eisteddfod. File picture.

Dubbo Eisteddfod

Time for the young to shine

From June 1 until June 24, theatre, music, dance and drama will echo throughout the Dubbo Region Theatre and Convention Centre as young talent strive for excellence at the annual Dubbo Eisteddfod. The theme is dream, create, perform and that is what each of these students will be doing. Tickets are on sale now at www.drtcc.com.au/whats-on/2023dubboeisteddfod. Programs can also be downloaded from this website. Session tickets are $6; group dance session tickets are $9; school dance and band group sessions are $8. Season passes can also be bought at www.dubboeisteddfod.org.au/. Ticket sales for sessions at Macquarie Conservatorium, Dubbo Christian School, St Pius X and Wesley Community Centre can be purchased at the door at these venues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.