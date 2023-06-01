Daily Liberal
Philip Edwin Speers convicted in Bathurst Court for driving with drugs

By Court Reporter
June 2 2023 - 4:30am
A statue of Lady Justice holding a set of scales. File picture
A MAN with a "significant" drug addiction has been reminded by a magistrate that his life will get harder if he keeps abusing substances.

