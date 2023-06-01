A Dubbo high school is set to build a new sporting facility which is set to benefit their student base.
Dubbo College South Campus will soon have a large sporting centre with the project recently getting under way after being approved by Dubbo Regional Council.
The project, located on the back oval of the school next to South Dubbo Oval will feature 2 indoor multi-purpose courts, four general learning spaces, change rooms, storage area and a staff room.
A spokesperson from the NSW Department of Education believes it's going to be a big boost for the school's sports stars.
"Sport is an important part of the Dubbo College South Campus community," they said.
"In the past, students have gone on to represent the state of NSW and the country at the highest level for various sports.
"Works on the Dubbo Regional Sports Hub commenced last month and we anticipate it will be completed by early 2024. We are excited for the College and the wider community that such a great facility is on the way."
The sports hall itself will be approximately 1955.9 square metres.
