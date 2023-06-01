Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo College South Campus will be home to a new sporting hall

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 2 2023 - 8:42am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo College South Campus will be home to a brand-new sports hall in the next few years. Picture by Belinda Soole
Dubbo College South Campus will be home to a brand-new sports hall in the next few years. Picture by Belinda Soole

A Dubbo high school is set to build a new sporting facility which is set to benefit their student base.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.