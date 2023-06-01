Daily Liberal
Police search Binnaway home after 2018 death of baby girl

By Newsroom
Updated June 1 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 1:30pm
A home has been searched by police as investigations continue into the death of a baby in the western area five years ago.

