A home has been searched by police as investigations continue into the death of a baby in the western area five years ago.
At 10am on Monday, July 23 2018, emergency services were called to a home at Binnaway - roughly 100kms north of Dubbo - after reports a nine-month-old girl was unresponsive.
The baby was taken to Coonabarabran Hospital by NSW Ambulance Paramedics, and, despite the efforts of medical staff, she died a short time later.
A crime scene was set-up by Orana Mid-Western Police District officers and the it was examined by specialist forensic officers.
Local detectives formed Strike Force King to investigate the death which was considered suspicious.
Despite extensive work at the time and in the years since, no one has been charged.
After recently receiving new information, strike force officers searched a home at Binnaway at roughly 10am on Wednesday, May 31.
While investigators await the result of the latest search, they are appealing to the community for information which may help.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at Gilgandra Police Station or provide information through Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers can be contacted on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
