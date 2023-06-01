Dubbo Bulls may have had one of their darkest Western Premier League days last weekend but now the side is determined to get back into the swing of things, beginning this weekend.
Bulls will travel to Orange on Saturday to play defending premiers Waratahs and for the visitors, it's a big chance for them to show the rest of the competition how resilient they are.
Last week, Bulls were defeated 9-1 by Bathurst 75 at Apex Oval, the biggest scoreline of any game so far this season.
Fast forward to now, Bulls' Tim McLachlan believes Saturday's clash could be a good stepping stone in the quest to get their season up and running.
"They are in a similar position to us, they probably aren't doing the best that would have wanted as well," he said.
"It's sort of going to be a crunch match for us to get back on track after a mishap last week.
"It was just one of those games where no matter what we did nothing seemed to work for us, so we will just write that game off as one we can't get back."
Two Bathurst players netted hat-tricks against Bulls in their match but the youthful side is ready to put that behind them.
Reflecting on last week, McLachlan said they were simply outplayed.
"Playing against Bathurst 75, they are a well-coached and drilled side," he said.
"We went out there with a plan and it didn't work for us.
"We will reset ourselves for this week and make sure things start to work for us.
"The boys were a bit disappointed after last weekend's effort and result, now we've got to make sure we picked ourselves up mentally."
Getting back to training this week, the Bulls coaching staff of McLachlan and Scott Fox made sure to use all of their experience in helping the team get back in the right head space.
"I think we know what we did wrong and we know what we did wrong as a team," McLachlan said.
"After the game, it wasn't about giving them criticism, it was more about what you have to do mentally to get back out of that space and switch yourself back on to start playing again next week.
"Just getting back to what our fundamentals are, things we know we have to do."
Orange hasn't been near their best either this season, currently seventh on the ladder, just a point behind Bulls.
Having entered the season as the competition's reigning premiers, McLachlan is hoping Bulls can inflict a bit of pain of their own.
"We know they are a good side, especially down in Orange," he said.
"Hopefully they are feeling a bit of pressure too."
Meanwhile, Macquarie United will head to Orange also, taking on Barnestoneworth United at Sir Jack Brabham Park.
United are just a handful of points outside of the top four and a win could move them within striking distance of a finals spot.
Orana Spurs will welcome Parkes Cobras to Hans Claven Oval on Saturday night also.
The Cobras were in Dubbo just last week, drawing 2-all with United and will face a Spurs side who has started to rediscover their 2021 form.
