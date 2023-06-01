Daily Liberal
Dubbo emergency service officers to donate blood and plasma

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated June 1 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 12:45pm
Superintendent William Russell with Kendy Thomas Enrolled Nurse Dubbo Blood Bank. Picture Belinda Soole
Superintendent William Russell was on hand at Lifeblood Dubbo Donor Centre to help launch the National Emergency Services Blood Drive on Thursday, June 1.

