Superintendent William Russell was on hand at Lifeblood Dubbo Donor Centre to help launch the National Emergency Services Blood Drive on Thursday, June 1.
The National Emergency Services Blood drive is where the Fire brigade, Ambulance, RFS and SES all donate from June to August to see which service can save the most lives.
"I'm really happy to take part in this and encourage all and some emergency service officers out there to take part," he said.
"It's not my first time giving blood but it's been a long time since I've donated."
In 2022 the Red Cross revealed Dubbo Police Station was the top donor of blood and plasma and Supt. Russell said he would like to think Dubbo Police could be the leading donor once again.
"I think the nature of the business we're in we often see traumatic incidents and we understand well the importance of having a healthy supply of blood and plasma that can save peoples lives - and ultimately, it does," he said.
While the blood drive goes for another three months, Supt. Russell said he was just the first at the blood drive but hoped they would see a lot more officers come through and take part.
When asked if he would be someone who came back and gave blood again, he jokingly said, "I'll see how I feel after this one!".
The Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is urging people with O and A blood types to donate as the cold and flu season, combined with ongoing COVID-19 cases, has created a blood donor shortage.
Around 2000 donors a week are cancelling and rescheduling appointments due to cold and flu symptoms, and it is expected to get worse in the coming weeks.
Lifeblood Executive Director of Donor Experience, Cath Stone said Lifeblood data shows that higher numbers of people are cancelling or rescheduling their donations due to cold, flu and COVID-19 symptoms this year compared to last year.
"We are expecting those cancellations to increase over the coming weeks so are asking people of all blood types to book a donation, in particular anyone who is O Negative," she said.
"O Negative is the universal blood type and is used to treat patients when their blood type is unknown. It's often stocked in ambulances and rescue helicopters to be used to treat trauma patients who can require huge quantities of blood in a short amount of time."
The partnership between Lifeblood and emergency services is in hopes to combat the seasonal drop in donors and to secure blood stocks over the winter months.
"Emergency Service workers are used to coming to the rescue in times of need and emergencies, and at this time of year they will also help save lives by donating blood and plasma," she said.
To make an appointment to donate this winter by calling 13 14 95, visiting lifeblood.com.au or the Donate Blood app.
