New Holland Cup 2023: Dubbo Rhinos welcome back players for Parkes match

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 1 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 11:30am
Dubbo Rhinos co-captain Dale Smith has been one of the regular faces in this season's squad. Picture by Nick Guthrie
Reinforcement have arrived for the Dubbo Rhinos and just in time for the side's tough trip to Parkes.

Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

