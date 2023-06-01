Reinforcement have arrived for the Dubbo Rhinos and just in time for the side's tough trip to Parkes.
The Boars will host the Rhinos for the first time this season on Saturday, a match which is shaping up as a crucial one in the context of Dubbo's campaign.
Currently sitting fourth on the ladder, a loss last week to CSU Bathurst now means the Rhinos have dropped further back from the rest of the sides.
But co-captain Dale Smith is confident of a much-improved effort this week.
"I think we've got a few back this week, last weekend when he had a few boys out with COVID and an event in Sydney plus a few injuries," he said.
"It will be good to get a few boys back on board, Parkes are going to be really tough."
After a large crop of the Rhinos players departed in the pre-season to Geurie and Canberra mainly, the squad is looking largely different than it has done before.
For Smith, he believes the lack of consistency within the team is a big reason as to why the Rhinos are struggling to get wins on the board.
"Every week it seems like we've just had a different position out," he said.
"We just haven't got that consistency in the forward pack or backline, it makes it tough with the scrums and lineouts.
"It's hard when you have people coming in and out all the time."
READ ALSO:
The Rhinos were upset at Bathurst last week, losing to the students 18-16 and Smith admitted a lot of the players are shifting around in positions each match, to cover the unavailabilities.
"We've got a few boys juggling positions and really fighting for their spots at the moment," he said.
"It's been a bit of a tricky situation."
Parkes drew 27-all with Narromine at Cale Oval in their previous fixture, a strong sign of how well the Gorillas are travelling this season.
The defending premiers are never an easy outfit for the Rhinos to come up against and Smith is hoping the Rhinos can start to string a few wins together, beginning this weekend.
"They are always tough in Parkes as everyone saw a few weeks ago," he said.
"Everyone in this competition is good at home, you've got to bring your best every game.
"I'm really keen to go. You've got to take that winning mentality into games and just take the two points when you get them."
Kick off is at 3:15pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.