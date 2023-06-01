Dubbo Roos coach Paul Elliott is fully aware of just how strong the unbeaten Bathurst Bulldogs are ahead of their round eight Blowes Cup clash.
The Roos will host the defending premiers at No.1 Oval on Saturday afternoon, in a match between the top two sides in the competition.
Having won their last four matches, Dubbo has looked a more confident side since their last meeting against Bathurst, a clash which was won by the Bulldogs 38-7.
Now with a top two spot firmly in their grasp, Elliott believes there will be a lot said about just how good the Roos are this weekend, should they turn in a strong performance.
"It's going to be a good weekend and a good test to see where we are at," he said.
"Obviously we are coming up against the benchmark so it will be a good challenge."
After their win against Orange City two weeks ago, flyhalf Nate Ambler revealed the players made a pact to go on a winning run before their next match against Bulldogs, something they've done largely with ease.
Their win last weekend against Orange Emus came after the final siren courtesy of a Jake Styles penalty goal and Elliott admitted it won't be too difficult to get the group up for the Bulldogs match.
"That was one of the goals the boys set themselves was to win the next four in a row before we meet Bathurst again," he said.
"They've had their eye on this one and it's Old Boy's Day as well so there isn't any lack of motivation for sure."
Several of the club's former players will fill the old clubhouse side of the ground on Saturday as their annual Old Boy's Day takes place and what a weekend to have it.
This year's Roos group is a team largely filled with players in their mid-20s, however, Elliott confessed there have been discussions within the squad about doing the jersey proud this weekend.
"They've spoken a bit about putting in a good performance, not only for themselves but for the Old Boys who have made the club what it is today," he said.
"They've had a bit of a chat about it so they will be looking for a strong performance."
The home side will be without representative outside back Tim Beach this weekend, after he received a third yellow card of the season last weekend, resulting in a one-week suspension.
But in good news for the Roos, Ambler will be back in blue on Saturday following his absence last week.
The suspension is a loss of strike power for Elliott but he has faith in the rest of the group's ability.
"He has got the three yellow cards so far in the season so he has to have the mandatory three weeks off," he said.
"It's a shame for him because he will be a big loss but we've got some depth in that position so hopefully the boys are right to cover it."
READ ALSO:
Bathurst hasn't tested largely at all this season outside of their round-one win over Orange Emus.
The Bulldogs have destroyed every team in the competition at some stage and Elliott noted there are a lot of strengths to look out for in the Bathurst side.
"There is no secret that they have a really dominant scrum and are going all over the park," he said.
"They've scored some good tries off their set pieces so that's definitely an area we need to improve.
"Hopefully we can match that but it's one of their strengths for sure.
"Our front row are really keen for the challenge of taking them on."
Orange Emus' quest to remain in the hunt for a top two spot relies on them scoring a big win over Cowra this weekend.
Currently, Emus sit third, nine points back from Dubbo while being equal with rivals City.
But playing at home, the Emus will enter Saturday's match as heavy favourites against a Cowra side which has struggled following the loss of several players before the season.
A heartbreaking loss to Dubbo last week will no doubt still burn for the Emus and look for them to make a big statement this weekend.
On the other hand, Cowra has continued to turn up each and every week of the competition so far, and an Eagles win would have them breathing down the neck of fourth place.
Across town, City could move into third spot should they win against Forbes.
City along with the Roos have been the two most improved sides this season, as the latter finished with the wooden spoon just last season.
Now, City are a real chance of playing in the finals.
Forbes like Cowra has struggled with the loss of a lot of players but the last time these two sides met, it was the Platypi who came away with a 13-10 victory.
All three matches will begin at 3:15pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.