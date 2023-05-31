KICKING and biting police moments after trying to blow up a car has cost a woman more than a thousand dollars in fines.
Michelle Ann Christian - also known as Michelle Stewart - 53, of Molong Street, Molong was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on May 24, 2023 of two counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of resisting police.
Court documents said police were patrolling the Mount Panorama area about 10.40am on April 19, 2023 when they saw a red Ford Focus parked on the side of the road in a no stopping zone with the driver - Christian - sleeping behind the wheel.
The court heard police went and spoke with Christian when she said she had parked in the zone because her car had no radiator cap and with it being a pressurised system, she couldn't drive it.
Police grabbed the car keys from the vehicle's ignition after Christian motioned to drive it away.
An agitated Christian opened the driver's door into one of the officer's legs and hands before she threw her belongings onto nearby grass.
After Christian said the vehicle was a bomb, she opened the vehicle's fuel cap and tried to ignite the tank with a lighter.
She was taken to the ground by police where she kicked the other officer in the inner left leg before she was restrained.
The court heard Christian then bit an officer on the arm and hand.
As she was being put into the back of a caged police vehicle, Christian kicked one of the officers in the upper left leg again.
She was taken to Bathurst Police Station where, due to her level of violence, she was not offered an interview.
Magistrate Atkinson found Christian had committed the offences and fined her $1500.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
