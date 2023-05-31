There were plenty of horns tooted and engines revved in Newcastle this week when the 2023 Variety NSW Bash rolled into town.
The seven day, 2160km charity journey began in Dubbo on May 21 and ended at Foreshore Park, where 300 "bashers" in 100 weird and wonderful cars were greeted by a huge crowd and free family fun day.
The event raises money for Variety children's charity to financially support kids and their families with things like wheelchairs, specialist equipment, therapy, and medical supplies when they can't afford it and when government assistance isn't available.
The bash involves cars that are 30-years-old or older journeying throughout the state, visiting kids at schools and organisations who have benefited from the fundraiser along the way.
On the morning the tour began at Ollie Robbins Oval, a grant of $24,000 was made the Tullamore Public School.
Representatives from the school were at Dubbo and the funds will go towards a food van for hospitality training which will be the first for students in the area.
The tour also stopped at Eugowra Public School to help fund a chicken coop and chicken run.
Given 80 per cent of the school's families were impacted by last year's floods, with many losing their homes, the "bashers" were delighted to be able to provide some joy for the students.
Events like that made it the flat tyres, small hotel rooms and tough roads all worth it.
"You just cry," Suzanne Burns said.
It was Ms Burns' second year involved in the bash, after she was inspired to join by her partner Michael Watt, who was participating for the 14th time.
Mr Watt said helping young kids in need was what made him enter all those years ago.
"I felt lucky," he said. "I had two healthy sons, so I wanted to give something back."
The couple was joined by fellow Lake Macquarie pair Tony and Lyn Hewitt, who were doing the bash for the first time, in a 1979 HZ Statesman.
Geoff and Margaret Haren and Maree and David Jordan have been participating for 10 years, dressing up in Flintstones costumes each time.
"Some of these places are so small they've never seen so many people," Ms Jordan said.
"They love seeing us," Mr Jordan said.
And the bashers have loved every minute of it too. Their 1984 model WB Statesman was decked out Flintstones-style complete with Dino on the roof.
"We thought it was the opportunity of a lifetime and we just grabbed it with both hands," Ms Haren said.
"We bought a bash truck and asked our friends Dave and Maree to come along with us and we've been doing it for 10 years," Mr Haren added.
There were plenty of others who have a decade of the event under their belt - including Dick Jones aka Papa Smurf. He received his 15 year participation certificate "a few years ago".
Dick says the roads this year were "rougher" than previous bashes, which made for some "exciting moments".
"The old car went sideways a few times," he said with a laugh.
Mr Jones and his wife Kay Cameron, who has participated for 10 years, made the journey in a 1989 VN Commodore.
The pair said despite the rough journey, they thought they would be back again next year.
"It's an acquired taste," Mr Jones said. "Right now we say thank goodness we're home."
"But then FOMO sets in," Ms Cameron added. "So the answer is probably yes."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
