The prestigious West Dubbo Women's Classic Pairs tournament is now in its 29th year and it again attracted some of the state's most talented bowlers last weekend.
In the end, it was the duo of Leisa Burton and Mellissa Witts who emerged victorious, displaying a remarkable combination of skill and composure over the three days to claim the $250 prize.
Teams from Merrylands, Charlestown, Matraville, Cabramatta, Randwick, South Tamworth, West Tamworth, Clovelly, Soldier Point, Weston Creek, Maitland City, Kurri Kurri, Gulgong, Parkes, Grenfell, Bathurst, Orange, Western Suburbs all attended while West Dubbo and Dubbo City was also represented.
1st- $2500 - Leisa Burton and Mellissa Witts (Soldiers Point)
2nd- $1500- Chris Constable and Jan Katon (Aberdeen/Maitland City)
3rd- $1000- Sandy Desiatnik and Jan Anlezark (Merrylands)
4th - $600- Evelyn Lamout and Susie Simmons (Orange City, Bathurst City)
5th- $400- Zoe and Sheri lee Stewart (West Tamworth)
6th- $400- Carol White and Colleen Ryan (South Tamworth, Gulgong)
7th - $300- Merrill O'Sullivan and Beryl Hobson (Dubbo City)
8th - $300- Marie Vincent and Jan Sutherland (Soldiers Point)
Best Card day 1- $200 Kerry Seers and Michelle Niznik (Maitland City)
Best Card day 2- Carmen McDonnell and Michelle Harkins (Dubbo City)
Best Card day 3- Di Marquet and Sharon Steele (Weston Creek)
Raffles Winners- Bruce Baker, Deb Brown, Cherry Schipp
West Dubbo's bowls manager Anthony Brown thanked all the ladies who made the trek to Dubbo to compete.
The thank you also went to Club Dubbo greenkeepers, bar staff and those in the bistro as well as those who helped with the raffles- June Usher, Gail Cale, Yvonne Fitzsimons, Heather Purcell and Anne Findlay - and those umpires, Mary Ney and Deb Brown.
