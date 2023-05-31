Daily Liberal
West Dubbo Women's Classic Pairs tournament a lawn bowls success

By Newsroom
May 31 2023 - 2:00pm
Leisa Burton and Mellissa Witts from Soldiers Point won the three-day tournament at Club Dubbo. Picture supplied
The prestigious West Dubbo Women's Classic Pairs tournament is now in its 29th year and it again attracted some of the state's most talented bowlers last weekend.

