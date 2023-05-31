Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Muswellbrook Workers defeats Dubbo in pool Inter-Club Challenge

By Newsroom
Updated May 31 2023 - 11:55am, first published 11:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo RSL hosted a mammoth 82 games of pool over two days recently, but when it was all over it wasn't the hosts who were celebrating.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.