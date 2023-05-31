Dubbo RSL hosted a mammoth 82 games of pool over two days recently, but when it was all over it wasn't the hosts who were celebrating.
The Muswellbrook Workers snooker club defeated Dubbo RSL in the annual Inter-Club Challenge, 47-35.
The highest breakers across the two days in May were Scone's Johnny Baker with 20 for Muswellbrook and Eric Eno of Dubbo, who had 24.
Muswellbrook led comfortably after the first day's play but Dubbo's ranks were greatly enhanced on day two with the arrival of their cavalry, state champions Jason McFadden and 147 perfect-gamer Jason Hildred.
McFadden's reputation preceded him, having played exhibition matches in his youth with legend Eddie Charlton at Parramatta Memorial Club.
At his best, McFadden scored not just one century break but three back-to-back. His first Muswellbrook victim was Scone rookie Reagan Murphy, who was gracious in defeat.
Murphy was also sacrificed by his team to face Hildred and he went down narrowly 52-26 to the champion and Dubbo snooker club president.
"When you play against champions your own game improves," Murphy said.
"Both Jasons were great sports and we all enjoyed Dubbo's wonderful camaraderie and hospitality.
"Jason was twice as good as me but it sure was a pleasure beating them overall."
Despite Dubbo's champions starring, Muswellbrook doggedly defended their day one lead thanks to Murphy's fellow Esconian Johnny Baker scoring a boilover upset against McFadden in a low-scoring but classic game of cat and mouse, 36-26.
Each club fielded a team of 10-12 players including the sole lady competitor, Kylie Oldham, who represented Muswellbrook.
The Moree club was unable to make it down to Dubbo for the originally intended three-club challenge but it may compete in the next challenge, being planned for either October of this year or May, 2024.
The victorious Muswellbrook team consisted of Robert Goodwin, Wally Budden, Bryan Thompson, Lionel Gleason, Benjamin Doyle, Kylie Oldham, Tim Birmingham, John Farrell, Dean Critch, Justin Raven Farrell and Esconians Johnny Baker and Reagan Murphy.
The runners-up of Dubbo were Eric Eno, William McKinnon, Mick Davis, Nepal policeman Deepak Acharya, Glen Halbish, Aziz Letfellah, Jason McFadden, Jason Hildred and Isaac Doolan.
Those from Muswellbrook were also keen to thank the Dubbo players and the RSL for their hospitality while hosting the event.
