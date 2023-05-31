Daily Liberal
Revealed: Dubbo Hospital's 10 year track record

Updated June 1 2023 - 9:53am, first published 5:00am
Fewer Dubbo emergency rooms patients are being treated on time in Dubbo and elective surgery wait times remain at a historic high, new data reveals. Picture from file
Fewer emergency rooms patients are being treated on time in Dubbo and elective surgery wait times remain at a historic high, new data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reveals.

