The Orange Sports Precinct grandstand is set to be upsized, new draft plans reveal, making it the largest in the region.
The embattled project has been redesigned by Brewster Hjorth Architects, following a $34.5 million cash injection from the NSW Government ahead of the last election.
New renders show several notable updates at the Jack Brabham site. Further changes are possible.
READ ALSO:
The push to attract major events including the NRL appear to be boosted, with the addition of ticketed gates, about 800 parking spaces, bus ranks, and a expanded seating.
All core features of the original design are retained: A main grandstand, eight multi-purpose fields, athletics facilities, and a soccer field.
Seating in the main grandstand has been increased from 1500 to 1598, likely pushing the total capacity above 8500 when including the sloped grass areas.
The Apex Oval grandstand seats roughly 1300 people while it's approximately 1100 at Bathursts Carrington Park and 1000 at Glen Willow at Mudgee.
The structure features food and drink facilities, toilets, a media centre, camera points for broadcast, and full cover.
The adjacent athletics facility comprises a second grandstand and 400 metre running track. Facilities for long jump, discus, shot put, high jump, javelin, pole vault, and steeplechase are included.
A 'Marathon Tunnel' to allow long distance races to finish in front of the crowd also features in plans.
Installation of high-mounted night time lighting for all 10 fields is planned.
What appears to be a homage to the golf course that previously occupied the site is also featured, with a sand bunker behind the main grandstand.
Preliminary works at the Forrest Road site have begun. It's unclear when construction is likely to be completed.
The Orange Sports Precinct was announced in 2019 by then-premier Gladys Berejiklian under controversial circumstances.
Funding was initially subject to Nationals candidate Kate Hazelton winning the electorate. It was later promised unconditionally following backlash and claims the Premier was attempting to "blackmail" residents.
The project has been plagued by delays, and blown over budget by almost 100 per cent. Council cites COVID disruptions as the primary factor.
Consultation with sporting clubs will continue before the final design is locked in.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.