Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

New Orange Sports Precinct draft plan reveals beefed up grandstand

William Davis
Riley Krause
By William Davis, and Riley Krause
Updated May 31 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange Sports Precinct by Brewster Hjorth Architects for Orange City Council. Pictures supplied.
Orange Sports Precinct by Brewster Hjorth Architects for Orange City Council. Pictures supplied.

The Orange Sports Precinct grandstand is set to be upsized, new draft plans reveal, making it the largest in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.