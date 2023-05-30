Zoo Chat | Time to celebrate World Bongo and Otter Day

In 2023, Wednesday, May 31 is a very special day as we celebrate not one, but two very different species!
May 31 is World Bongo Day, while World Otter Day is observed on the last Wednesday in May. So this year they fall on the same day!
Let's learn a little bit more about these two amazing species.
The Mountain or Eastern Bongo is one of the rarest large mammals in Africa, with estimates suggesting fewer than 100 adult individuals remain in the wild.
They possess distinctive coat patterns, with spiralling horns that average 75 centimetres in length. The longest recorded length is 99cm! Their large ears are believed to sharpen hearing, helping them listen for predators in the dense forest.
Bongos are found in very fragmented areas in the highlands of Kenya. They inhabit lowland forests as well as tropical jungles with dense undergrowth, up to an altitude of 12,800 feet.
Bongo are herbivorous browsers, feeding on leaves, bushes, vines, bark, grasses, roots, cereals, shrubs, flowers, and fruits. They also appear to 'crave' salt in their diet, visiting natural salt/mineral licks during the night.
The best way to protect Bongo in the wild is to create wildlife-friendly sources of income for the people of Kenya, such as Beads for Wildlife available in the Zoo Shop. All profits go directly to the women who create the beadwork, allowing communities to live their lives without damaging the local environment through unsustainable means such as charcoal burning and livestock rearing.
Taronga Western Plains Zoo is home to four Asian Small-clawed Otters, the smallest of the 13 otter species.
Otters are extremely dexterous, able to reach into tiny nooks and crannies to retrieve their food. At Taronga Western Plains Zoo, the otters are fed a variety of seafood, including yabbies, whitebait, mussels, and even kibble to support their dental hygiene.
Unfortunately, otters are classed as vulnerable in the wild, their biggest threat being the illegal pet trade.
The best way to protect otters in the wild is to not contribute to the demand for otters as domesticated animals, whether that be in homes or on social media.
