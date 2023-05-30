Mayoral Memo | May council meeting brings passionate residents forward

The meeting also had some contentious issues for Councillors to deal with. Bowls NSW wanted to bring the State Championships to a regional location for the first time in its 128-year history but they needed some financial help to cover the additional $55,000 in costs of running the event regionally. The request of Council would have blown our entire event attraction budget for the year, but after some supportive discussions with the three Bowls Clubs in Dubbo and Bowls NSW, Councillors resolved to support the event with $15,000 from Council and $40,000 from the Clubs. A great result that will see 7,650 bed nights and an injection of $1.8 million in to our economy when it is held in 2024. That will be repeated in 2026 and 2028.