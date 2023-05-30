Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Mayoral Memo | May council meeting brings passionate residents forward

By Mathew Dickerson
May 30 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillors at a previous council meeting. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Councillors at a previous council meeting. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Thank you to the residents who attend our monthly Council meetings - both in person and online. Council meetings are a great example of democracy at its most basic level and I am always impressed with the respectful and considered debate that occurs with councillors to deliver the best outcomes for our community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.