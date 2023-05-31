New service launched to connect vulnerable older people with care

A new service is helping connect vulnerable older people in the central west with aged care services.
In May, non-profit organisation Social Futures rolled out their care finders program across the Dubbo, Narromine, Gilgandra, Warrumbungle and the Mid-Western local government areas.
Through the free program, local care coordinators meet with vulnerable older people to discuss their needs and help them to connect with community and mainstream services and government funded My Aged Care providers.
Linda Hayes, Social Futures General Manager Disability Inclusion, said the program was launched following a successful pilot created as an outcome of the federal government's aged care productivity commission report.
"It was identified that there was a gap in our services, people over the age of 65 who may not have family and friends around them to support them and navigate them through that aged care frontier were at a bit of a disadvantage," Ms Hayes explained.
"The care coordinator for our care finder services can go in and bridge that gap.
"They're there to be able to offer support for the individual and give them more information - and have the time to be able to sit down and explain what they can get out of My Aged Care."
Ms Hayes said older people living independently who don't have family nearby to help them may have trouble finding out information about what aged care options are available to them as most of this information is now only available online.
She added for older people with mobility issues attending community centres in person may not be an option.
"As we go more and more online, we're asking people to be more internet-savvy and have a good understanding of computer systems. And some people may not have the mobility to physically get down to local community centres," Ms Hayes said.
"It may be that some senior community members need a bit of help to overcome language barriers [...] Other people feel that if they start talking to someone about aged care options that means they're going to end up in an aged care home - which is not necessarily where they want to be.
"So this service empowers people by providing someone they can talk to and trust and who can navigate all of that information for them and break it down in a way they can understand."
The service is funded by Western NSW Primary Health Network and is available to any person 65 years or older - or any Indigenous person over 55 - who are living independently in the community and do not have family who can help.
"The care finder service team has a specialist understanding of care support and can help people work with the federal My Aged Care program, the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), and locate other care services and supports in the community," said Ms Hayes.
"The care finder's goal is to provide every individual with the right support for them."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
