SHOWING support and understanding instead of implementing a mandatory mercy rule - that is the approach Central West Rugby Union is taking to deal with blowout scorelines.
While rugby league competitions in the region such as the Woodbridge Cup and Peter McDonald Premiership have seen a mercy rule applied this season when there's been a points differential of more than 60, there is no such provision in senior games played under the Central West Rugby Union banner.
But as Central West Rugby Union (CWRU) chief executive officer Jarrod Simpson explained, that doesn't mean struggling clubs are being ignored.
Rather the CWRU board is happy to provide all possible resources at its disposal to help if required.
"As a board and a union, we are happy to support clubs in any way we can and that's including administration support, coaching support, helping with resources if need be," he said.
"We can give them access to all the resources that are around the zone, not just those at their own club."
Simpson said that while clubs are permitted to end any matches early should they both agree, there is no mandatory mercy rule given some sides would prefer to see out the 80 minutes.
"Some teams are happy to play for a multitude of reasons, for some people it is their Saturday afternoon recreation run around, even though they are getting beat they still enjoy the run around," he said.
The ethos of support is not just coming from a board level within the Central West either.
It's a situation where we want the competition to thrive, but clubs go through those different waves.- Bathurst Bulldogs co-coach Dean Oxley
On Saturday in the Blowes Cup after Bathurst posted a 79-5 victory over Forbes, Bulldogs co-coach Dean Oxley spoke to his side about encouraging the Platypi.
"We spoke in the changerooms after the game about getting around Forbes because they're really important in the competition and important for Central West Rugby," Oxley said.
"It's tough for the smaller towns if there's injuries or COVID. Forbes had some issues with COVID during the week and they just don't have the depth or the numbers in town to try and replace the people who are out."
Bulldogs raced to a 48-0 lead by half-time and as more tries came after the break, offered Forbes an early end to proceedings.
But the Playtpi declined. They fought on and managed to score with 10 minutes to go.
"I'm feeling a little bit for Forbes because they showed their spirit and their true character," Oxley said.
"It was discussed and we were happy to finish the game early, but they said they wanted to play. They scored a try and said they were coming back.
"It's a situation where we want the competition to thrive, but clubs go through those different waves. When we spoke to Forbes they said they are in a bit of a difficult period they'll have to work through, and credit to them that they're fighting."
READ ALSO:
Relishing the good times then fighting through difficult periods is something many Central West Rugby Union clubs have done in the past.
Oxley pointed to the example of Orange City.
The Lions won back-to-back Blowes Cup premierships in 2012-13, last season they ended up winless wooden spooners, but in 2023 Orange City has posted three wins through seven rounds.
"Orange City, they've worked so hard, they didn't win a game for a couple of years so there's a great example," he said.
"I've spoken a lot about Orange City's culture and character to keep fronting up and keep giving their all when they weren't getting results, but now they are getting that reward."
Simpson said that the Lions are not the only example of how dominant sides can become strugglers and vice-versa.
"It's a cyclical nature, some clubs will be down and up. A few years ago Forbes were premiers, last year Cowra were minor premiers," he said.
It is something that has been witnessed in other CWRU competitions as well.
In New Holland Cup on Saturday, CSU showed what support, hard work and staying positive can achieve.
A week after copping a 96-7 hiding at the hands of Parkes, the students turned things around to post an 18-16 victory over Dubbo Rhinos.
The Rhinos had beaten CSU 60-0 in the season opener.
"CSU, we are trying to arrange with them some ways we can help with coaching," Simpson said.
"It's not like Bathurst Bulldogs where their old boys continue to live in town and continue playing into their mid-30s and sometimes 40s, their old boys often move away, so we are trying to give them some support."
In the North Cup this year the Coonabarabran Kooaburras beat the Molong Magpies - a club they drew with in last season's grand final - 73-5.
The Kookaburras have also thumped Trangie 100-12.
But again Simpson stressed that Coonabarabran has had hard times too.
"They have stuck in. Their competition is a really expansive competition, their closest team is 100 kays away and the next closest team is probably closer to two hours," Simpson said.
"They used to go to Blayney which is four hours. So yeah, they've had hard times.
"There is a cyclical nature with things.
"We try and support any club which is having issues and it's not only through us, it's through New South Wales Rugby Union development."
