With residents raising concerns over the size of their red garbage bin, Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) have said changing anything to do with waste collection would cost them a significant amount of money.
Councillor Shibli Chowdhury heard resident's concerns and put forward some questions to the council staff about the waste strategies of the council as well as the current contract obligations they have with JR Richards.
"There is a lot of community concern in relation to the general waste bins because in a large family like me with five people, it's really hard to put all that in a general rubbish bin that small," he said.
At the May ordinary council meeting, Cr Chowdhury asked the staff to update the residents on what the reason for the small bins was and the financial burden council would face if this were to change.
DRC director development and environment Stephen Wallace explained that the council was halfway through a 10 year contract with JR Richards which will end in 2028.
"If we were to change or make a significant variation to that contract we would be up for a significant amount of money," he said.
JR Richards supplies the bins and other services in the local government area and changing the contract could affect equipment and staffing, Mr Wallace said.
JR Richards conduct the below operations in accordance with the current contract:
"Whilst I can't provide a figure, we certainly are aware that we would be significantly financially impacted if we were to change that," Mr Wallace said.
According to Mr Wallace the reason for the smaller bins in the urban areas of the local government area is to encourage people to think about what they are putting in their bins.
"We encourage people to put in more that's recoverable into the green FOGO bin and into the yellow recycling bin and to work harder in that regard," he said.
READ MORE:
"The point of our approach to our bin sizes and pick up rates is to ensure that we're in alignment with the intent of the Environmental Protection Authority in the state legislation."
Cr Mathew Wright said he had the pleasure of speaking to the manager of JR Richards who told him that the Dubbo Whylandra Waste Facility was a leader in the state.
"So compliments to the council and the staff for hosting such an amazing facility," he said.
"Just wandering around with the manager of JR Richard he seems to be pretty proud of the facility and what it stands for when compared to a lot of others around the state."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.