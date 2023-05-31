Daily Liberal
Dubbo Regional Council answers community concerns over general waste bin sizes

Ciara Bastow
Ciara Bastow
Updated May 31 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 1:00pm
Councillor Shibli Chowdhury with his overflowing small red garbage bin. Picture supplied
With residents raising concerns over the size of their red garbage bin, Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) have said changing anything to do with waste collection would cost them a significant amount of money.

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

