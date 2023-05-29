Daily Liberal
Jason Owen and Tania Kernaghan visit Orana Heights Public School in Dubbo

By Allison Hore
Updated May 29 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:00pm
Ahead of their upcoming central west tour dates, two country music stars stopped by Orana Heights Public School to inspire the students to chase their dreams.

