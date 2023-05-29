A man has been charged and a shortened firearm seized after an arrest at Dubbo on Sunday.
Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District were called to Bramlea Street, Dubbo, about 2.25am on Sunday, May 28, for a noise compliant when they saw a 25-year-old man known to them walking down the street.
When police approached the man, he allegedly ran away but was arrested after a short foot pursuit. Police will allege in court when arrested he was in possession of a shortened firearm.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station where outstanding warrants were executed for affray and assault-related offences.
He was also charged with:
The man appeared at Dubbo Local Court yesterday (Sunday 28 May 2023), where he was formally refused bail to appear at the same court today (Monday 29 May 2023).
