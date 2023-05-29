Daily Liberal
A man has been charged and a, shortened firearm seized, after being arrested at Dubbo

By Newsroom
Updated May 29 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 12:07pm
The man was refused bail on Monday.
A man has been charged and a shortened firearm seized after an arrest at Dubbo on Sunday.

