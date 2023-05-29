Home care helps you stay safe, comfortable and well at home Advertising Feature

MOST of us want to stay independent for as long as possible, ageing in our own home.



Home care helps by giving you extra assistance to stay safe, comfortable and well at home.

Here's a guide to helping you choose home care options.



What you opt for will depend on the level of care you need, how long you need it for, and whether you want to rely on government-subsidised services, private services or help from your personal networks.

The main options are either basic or short-term support through the Commonwealth Home Support Program (CHSP) or more or longer-term support with a Home Care Package.

Alternatively you may choose to use private services or rely on family and friends.

Here are some tips from Council on the Ageing (COTA).

Home Care Package or CHSP?

Home Care Packages and the CHSP both give you support to stay at home.

The government-subsidised Home Care Packages program provides long-term support for older people who want to stay living at home.

There are four levels of Home Care Package for different levels of care and support needs. Each level gets a different amount of funding.



This can be used to buy hours of care or other support that suits your needs.

Home Care Package funds aren't paid to you directly. Instead, you choose an approved Home Care Package provider to administer funds on your behalf and give you "case management" support.

Once you have a Home Care Package, you can keep it for as long as you need.



If your needs increase, you may be re-assessed for a higher level package.

The CHSP supports older people who are still managing well at home, but want some extra assistance.



The service is subsidised by government.

Being assessed

To get a Home Care Package, you need to have an assessment, which will decide what level of package you're eligible for. Free assessments are done by the Aged Care Assessment Team (ACAT), or ACAS in Victoria.



A professional visits you in your home to find out your needs.

