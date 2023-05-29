The man who shot and killed a Wellington grandfather has received his sentencing date, after he appeared before the District Court on Monday morning.
Aaron Hegedus, 33, appeared from Junee Correctional Centre to Dubbo District Court on May 29, 2023 where he was arraigned for a charge of manslaughter, which he pleaded guilty to in the local court on April 20.
The court heard by way of Judge Karen Robinson that Hegedus fired a firearm in a dangerous manner between 9.30am and 9.45am on April 27, 2020 at Wellington, which resulted in the death of 48-year-old Frank Smith.
READ MORE:
Defence solicitor Peter Anderson, who also appeared via audio-visual link (AVL), asked for his client's sentencing date to be moved to later in the year and that he also appear by AVL, which was ultimately granted.
Judge Robinson told Hegedus he would be expected to attend the November 10 sentencing date.
"Thank you," Hegedus said.
Hegedus has made no application for bail.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.