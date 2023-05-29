Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency

Frank Smith's shooter Aaron Hegedus receives November sentencing date

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated May 29 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Court House. Picture file.
Dubbo Court House. Picture file.

The man who shot and killed a Wellington grandfather has received his sentencing date, after he appeared before the District Court on Monday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.