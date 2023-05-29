New details of an alleged organised crime group operating near Orange have emerged in court.
A police strikeforce headed by the Casino and Racing investigation Unit raided a large Molong property in May last year, arresting one.
Prosecutors say the individual conspired with multiple others to move commercial quantities of illicit drugs across NSW on at least 12 occasions.
READ ALSO:
Documents tendered at Orange Local Court allege the man supplied at least 86 kilograms of cannabis and 134 grams of cocaine to locations primarily in Western Sydney including Minto and Kentlyn.
Initial charges included engaging in organised crime and directing a criminal group. Prosecutors said a further 700 pages have since been served and more arrests have been made.
The man has not been convicted of a crime and remains on bail. ACM has chosen not to publish his identity.
The next mention is scheduled for June 8, 2023 at Orange Local Court.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.