It may have felt like winter had arrived early last weekend but there was still plenty happening around Dubbo.
Daily Liberal photographer Belinda Soole was out in the chilly conditions on Sunday morning and was among those who attended the regular Rotunda Markets.
We've also got photos from all the fun of Newsies Jnr at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre.
There was a large crowd at each of the three performances by the Dubbo Drama Club.
The cast ranged from two years of age to 22-years-old and the musical was for the entire family and was about standing up for what's right.
