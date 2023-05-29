The winter chill may have arrived but there were big crowds out and about for the weekend's sporting matches.
Daily Liberal photographer Belinda Soole was kept busy as she attended junior rugby league action on Saturday morning, before going to the A Grade netball at the Nita McGrath courts and then Apex Oval for the Western Premier League meeting between Dubbo FC and Bathurst 75.
She was back at it on Sunday and after snapping away at the ladies' pairs lawn bowls tournament at Club Dubbo, Belinda was at Apex Oval again for the Peter McDonald Premiership clash between Dubbo CYMS and the Nyngan Tigers.
Also included in this gallery is a few photos from the Wellington Cowboys-Macquarie Raiders rugby league battle on Saturday night.
