Sometimes it's simply worth the money and effort

Friday's news of Dubbo becoming almost a lock to host three upcoming editions of the Bowls NSW state championships probably didn't resonate with some sections of the community.
That's fair, some things aren't for everyone.
But there's some things relating to it that are worth knowing.
You might be stereotypical and think it means a few oldies from around the state will be trekking to Dubbo for a few games. In truth, more than 800 bowlers of various ages plus their family and friends, as well as officials, will be here for 13 days of action.
That will occur three times as we're likely to now host the event in 2024, 2026 and 2028, despite council dropping the amount they are willing to contribute to the cost of running the event.
Bowls clubs don't care. Chairman of Club Dubbo, Tony Speirs, told us during the week there's no real issue with his club and others coughing up more money to cover the $55,000 for each event because it's worth it.
Three different Dubbo bowling clubs working together will have its challenges. But they all know it will be worth it.
Sometimes you just have to put the work or money in to achieve something special.
There's going to be a huge amount of eyes on Dubbo when that event is (almost certainly) held here. The state titles have been running for 128 years and never have they been held west of the Blue Mountains. It's going to be history-making.
Then think about what it means for the local economy. Only good things.
While discussing the bowls titles, Mr Speirs added it was his opinion council "probably don't go as hard as they could" to get events which bring state, national or even global attention.
"I get this is a bowls tournament and not everyone into bowls but this is a significant statewide event so it would be the same as the state swimming championships out here," he said, just imagine NSW's best swimmers like Emma McKeon out here.
"They (council) need to keep a watch on stuff like that because Dubbo is in place to host those sort of events.
"We've got the accommodation and it's central and relatively easy to get to by road, rail or air and we've really got some natural advantages over some other places."
Dubbo Regional Council has had what you could probably describe as a "bigger isn't always best" mentality when it comes to hosting sporting events.
There's no NRL or women's A-League soccer, which are now both to be played in Bathurst, or major cricket matches like the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL), which was at Orange this year.
Instead, we've had various junior sporting events or well-attended all-age events like athletics carnivals and touch football competitions.
They have their benefits in a really big way. They bring people and dollars. Maybe they're a bit too big, with some concerns around accommodation raised when we hosted a Junior State Cup touch football carnival earlier this year.
Mr Speirs said it's worth the effort and cost to get those events which are at a higher level than what we're getting currently.
Here's what Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said after an almost record crowd attended the Penrith-Wests Tigers NRL match at Carrington Park recently.
"We approached NRL to look at it when we first initiated this program. They weren't interested, they said you won't succeed in taking it to the regional areas," he said.
"Well, just look at [Saturday] night, in those conditions and the amount of people you got there, and how it's grown over the years, to the point where the NRL is taking it to regional areas."
Put the effort in. Build it and they will come.
The Tigers scoring a drought-breaking win at Bathurst in the pouring rain only added to the occasion and had even more people talking about the city. That's got to be a good thing. The same occurred in Wagga when they welcomed the NRL's newest team, the Dolphins, to town. There was a record crowd there this year.
Council here ended it's agreement with the NRL largely due to the cost involved in hosting the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2021 and 2022.
But sometimes you can't put a dollar value on the kind of recognition Bathurst and Wagga have had this year and they type Orange will likely get when a planned state-of-the-art stadium is built in the coming years.
Call it greedy if you want, there's nothing wrong with hosting the type of sporting events we currently are.
But we're going to create history when we host the bowls state titles. Let's be bold and try and do that more often.
Nick Guthrie
