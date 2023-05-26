Fresh off the bye last weekend, Macquarie United will enter Saturday night's match against Parkes hungry for victory.
United will host the Cobras in yet another triple-header at Apex Oval, aground which has hosted many matches already this season.
Parkes' 1-all draw with Waratahs was the only match to be played last week, with the other six clubs having the week off.
Refreshed and ready to go, United co-coach Daniel Gilholme believes his group can get back in the winner's circle this weekend.
"Boys are feeling good, we have a couple of players out this week with injuries and players away but the lads coming in have been training with us all year," he said.
Macquarie started the season on fire, winning two of their first three matches.
However, since then, the squad dropped matches against local rivals Orana Spurs and Bulls.
With their minds solely focused on Parkes, Gilholme is confident Macquarie's start to the season has been good in parts.
"We have been good in areas, a little more consistency in our football and we can turn around a few of the results this season that didn't go our way," he said.
"Anyone can win on any day we have seen that the league is wide open."
United's 2023 squad boasts a mixture of youth and experience, with the likes of Jamie Lobb, Rhys Osborne and Justin Sutton all having played a lot of football.
But in his year in charge, Gilholme confessed it is a few other squad members who has caught his eye.
"Jayden Barber has been solid in our midfield we lost him in the Spurs game to a hamstring injury but before that his workload in the midfield and his composure had us going forward," he said,
"Mitch Kramer is another in the midfield for us that doesn't stop working and has stepped up even more since 'Barbs' has been out injured."
Earlier in the day, Bulls are on the hunt for their second win of the season when they host Bathurst 75.
The Scott Fox-coach Bulls grabbed a 2-1 over Macquarie in their last match and have drawn all but one of their remaining games.
However, with a few players returning over the coming weeks, the group can turn things around.
Barnestoneworth will take on Spurs in the second of three matches at Apex Oval.
The Orange-based club arrive in Dubbo to take on a Spurs side who has shown signs of their lethal best in the opening month of play.
All the action at Apex Oval begins at 3pm.
