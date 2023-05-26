Daily Liberal
Western Premier League 2023: Macquarie United will take on Parkes Cobras

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated May 26 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 2:30pm
Macquarie United's Jayden Barber may miss the weekend's match but he has impressed one of his coaches so far this season. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Fresh off the bye last weekend, Macquarie United will enter Saturday night's match against Parkes hungry for victory.

