Dubbo CYMS under 18s coach Tom Yeo knows his side still remembers what happened the last time they played Nyngan, with the Tigers knocking the Fishies out of the competition in 2022 but this weekend the two clubs will meet for the first time since.
One of the most anticipated Tom Nelson Under 18s games of the season will be held on Sunday at Apex Oval, with CYMS hosting Nyngan in a rematch of the 2022 preliminary final.
A pair of tries to Cooper Black, including one in the final minutes broke CYMS' hearts as the Tigers went on to win the title.
Ahead of their first meeting since that match, Yeo admitted this year's group hasn't forgotten what happened last August.
"We are pumped up for sure, especially after last year, they knocked us out of the finals by a point," he said.
"They got us on the bell and that stays with you for a while for all the boys.
"We are definitely keen to get on back, we sort of need a game like that against one of the top sides against Nyngan so we can see where we are at."
CYMS have started the season with three wins from as many games, to once again look like one of the competition's top sides.
With the majority of last year's group still eligible to play, Yeo said there is still room for improvement as the new players continue to learn.
"We are still working things out, we've had a few injuries to start the year and a couple of boys have a few niggles," he said.
"We've got a lot of kids coming back from last year but the ones we lost were in our forwards, we've got new guys in and starting to build those combinations.
"We've still guys like Latrell (Fing) and Josh Townsend who were the halves last year, they are helping bring guys along.
"A guy like Bill Edwards was in the back row last year and he is there this year, he's a senior player and is starting to find his voice."
Fing will play his third game of the season on Sunday after returning home having spent the summer with the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs SG Ball squad.
Lining up at halfback, the playmaker was brilliant last weekend against Macquarie and Yeo is happy to see his young star back in the line up.
"It's great to have him back, he is just class," he said.
"He leads by example too at train, he is one of the fittest guys at the club so he doesn't shy away from any of the hard work.
"It shows when he gets on the field, he has plenty of time and his skill, I used to play halfback when I was in the juniors and he would run rings around me.
"He's handy to have back and he gives all the boys a bit of extra confidence."
One player who has impressed the CYMS coach is lock Ajay Isbester-Boss, a young gun who is wasting no time on the field.
"He is just tough, defensively his contact is great and his hard carries get over the advantage line," Yeo said.
"He will play the whole game, he doesn't like when you try and take him off.
"He is just a competitor, he loves footy and he has been huge for us."
On the other hand, Nyngan lost several of their key players over the summer due to them stepping up into the senior grades.
However, Black along with Fletcher Hunt and Will Black are still around for the Tigers, making them a dangerous side to come up against.
Sunday's match will begin at 11:30am.
