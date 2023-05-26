Daily Liberal
Tom Nelson 18s 2023: Dubbo CYMS will meet Nyngan at Apex Oval

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
May 26 2023 - 11:30am
Dubbo CYMS under 18s coach Tom Yeo knows his side still remembers what happened the last time they played Nyngan, with the Tigers knocking the Fishies out of the competition in 2022 but this weekend the two clubs will meet for the first time since.

