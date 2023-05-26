A trip down the highway to take on his old club will make Indigenous Round even more special for Macquarie Raiders centre Clayton Daley.
The Raiders will celebrate the NSWRL's Indigenous Round with a match against Wellington at Kennard Park, a ground which will host rugby league from under 6s ranging all the way through to first grade on Saturday.
It's been a tough few weeks for the Raiders, with losses against Nyngan and Dubbo CYMS but a win against Wellington could keep them in touch with the Group 11 pool top four.
After the NRL held their Indigenous Round last weekend, Daley is excited to be part of the bush footy version.
"It is a good round, it's always one I look forward to," he said.
"Especially going across to Wellington this weekend, it's going to be very good."
Macquarie have worn specially designed jerseys in the past but won't do so on the weekend, choosing to don them later in the year.
A Wellington junior, Daley is eager to put in a good performance against his old club.
"Wellington is a good club, I played juniors there as well as a bit of reserve grade," he said.
The Raiders have won just one match so far this season, coming against Orange CYMS in round one but since then Macquarie has been in with a chance during all of their games.
Ahead of another tough match on Saturday, Daley is confident the group are continuing to get better each week.
"Over the past few weeks I think there has been a few games where we have been unlucky," he said.
"But we've been building and with this week being Indigenous round I think a few of the boys will step up."
Starting the season in the centres or wing, Daley was moved to fullback before kick-off in last weekend's Dubbo derby against CYMS due to an injury to Josh Nixon.
With Nixon's availability still unconfirmed, Daley isn't certain just where he will line up on Saturday but is happy to do a job anywhere.
"I'm not too sure around Josh, I didn't know I was playing fullback until we basically ran out," he said.
"It was a bit of news for me but it's a bit unlucky with Josh."
One man who has been impressive over the past two weeks is Macquarie recruit Tyson Fuller.
Having joined the club after a stint at CYMS last year in the lower grades, Daley believes Fuller has fit in easily with the Raiders' squad.
"He is coming from Sydney I think last year and slotted in straight away," he said.
"He is really impressive on the outside, provides heaps of talk and is just good to be around."
Kick-off for the match is at 4:40pm.
