Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Peter McDonald Premiership 2023: Macquarie to take on Wellington during Indigenous Round

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated May 26 2023 - 10:52am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A trip down the highway to take on his old club will make Indigenous Round even more special for Macquarie Raiders centre Clayton Daley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.